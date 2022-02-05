Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

HAB stock opened at €9.88 ($11.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $787.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. Hamborner REIT has a 12 month low of €8.28 ($9.30) and a 12 month high of €9.55 ($10.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.21.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

