Abcam (LON:ABC) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($26.22) price target on the stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($22.18) to GBX 1,800 ($24.20) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,283 ($17.25) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.19. Abcam has a 52 week low of GBX 1,200 ($16.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,760 ($23.66). The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,537.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,519.09.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

