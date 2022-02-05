Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 191,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 183,924 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 143,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 29,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.14. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.