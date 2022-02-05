Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 484.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $11.02 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.