Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of TPX opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

