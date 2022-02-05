Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 9,044 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 299.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,275,000 after buying an additional 3,515,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,659.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,064,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after buying an additional 1,004,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 159.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 126,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 40.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 74,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 243.3% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 90,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 64,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $96,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Fairbairn acquired 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,269.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $390,687 in the last quarter.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

