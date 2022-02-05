Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ ELMS opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.