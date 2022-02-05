Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

LYB opened at $100.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

