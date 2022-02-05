Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $77,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $38.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

