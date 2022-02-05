Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,189 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 213.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $34,043,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.32.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

