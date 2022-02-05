Geode Capital Management LLC Has $72.78 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $72,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $413,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,510,731. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

EXP opened at $142.89 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

