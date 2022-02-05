Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,842,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,014 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $80,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,152,000 after purchasing an additional 176,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,288,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,163 shares of company stock worth $3,040,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.