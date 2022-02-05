Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 306,358 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $79,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,431 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,390,000 after acquiring an additional 822,898 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,591,000 after acquiring an additional 394,542 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,426 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

