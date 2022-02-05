Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $374,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Lincoln National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.