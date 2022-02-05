Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $76,000 Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,083 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

