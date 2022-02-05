First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 74,282 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,282 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth $56,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,220,000 after purchasing an additional 475,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 306,388 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth $14,719,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth $10,132,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $92.57 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Popular’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

