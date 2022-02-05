First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $780,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

