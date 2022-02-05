First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,655 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,303 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Polaris by 9.1% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 5.6% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 12.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.14.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PII stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.92.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

