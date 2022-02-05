Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target Raised to CHF 505 at Citigroup

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its target price increased by Citigroup from CHF 500 to CHF 505 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SCMWY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC lowered Swisscom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swisscom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $58.30 on Friday. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

