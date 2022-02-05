Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) PT Lowered to €5.55

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.70 ($6.40) to €5.55 ($6.24) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.99.

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

