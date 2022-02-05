Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) PT Lowered to €5.55

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.70 ($6.40) to €5.55 ($6.24) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.99.
OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.