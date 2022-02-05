89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Insider Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $39,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $80,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $115,430.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

