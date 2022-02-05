Stifel Nicolaus Boosts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $135.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.70.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average is $87.73. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ArcBest by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.