adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €265.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($297.75) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €340.00 ($382.02) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($365.17) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($376.40) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €320.71 ($360.35).

FRA:ADS opened at €240.10 ($269.78) on Friday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($225.85). The company has a 50-day moving average of €252.31 and a 200-day moving average of €278.02.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

