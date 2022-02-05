Bank of America Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $75.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. OTR Global cut Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE CPRI opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. Capri has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.