American Century Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of 53,646 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 18,081.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 548,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 544,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

DVAX stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

