American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 5,627 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at $2,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ennis by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 34,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ennis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 330,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 24,846 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $18.62 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $484.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

