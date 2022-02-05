American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 3,503 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHUY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $24.61 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHUY. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

