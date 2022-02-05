American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLF opened at $57.12 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

