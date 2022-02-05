National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 91,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NNN opened at $43.07 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

