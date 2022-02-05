US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,564 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equitable were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after acquiring an additional 92,905 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 939,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 237,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,144 shares of company stock worth $2,570,288. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

