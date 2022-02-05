loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for loanDepot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%.

LDI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of loanDepot to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

LDI stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. loanDepot has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $39.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 182,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,271,407.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,478,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth about $5,182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,472,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,809,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,740,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.