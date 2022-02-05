Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $45.27.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,412,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 444,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

