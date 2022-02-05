Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 5.7%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.30. Approximately 385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 270,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 314,853 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,458,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,865,000 after acquiring an additional 813,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

