Credit Suisse AG Acquires 6,016 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $13,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in American Financial Group by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $132.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.