ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Raised to €10.90 at Barclays

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €10.70 ($12.02) to €10.90 ($12.25) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ING Groep from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.96.
NYSE:ING opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.