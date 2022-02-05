ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Raised to €10.90 at Barclays

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €10.70 ($12.02) to €10.90 ($12.25) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ING Groep from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.96.

NYSE:ING opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

