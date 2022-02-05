Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.