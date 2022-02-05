AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of AMC opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.44. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $72.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $459,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $826,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,606,995 shares of company stock valued at $51,771,442 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

