Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $604.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.08%.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

