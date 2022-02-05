iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,033,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 29,019,979 shares.The stock last traded at $20.45 and had previously closed at $20.93.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 228,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

