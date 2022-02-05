Investors Buy High Volume of Sinclair Broadcast Group Call Options (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,315 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 801% compared to the average volume of 368 call options.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,944,000 after purchasing an additional 526,592 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 920,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 456,993 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,468,000 after purchasing an additional 405,200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,730,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.