Investors Buy High Volume of Sinclair Broadcast Group Call Options (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,315 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 801% compared to the average volume of 368 call options.
Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.44.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SBGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
