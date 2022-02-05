Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Declines By 14.2%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 10,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $108.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.