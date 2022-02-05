Universal (NYSE:UVV) Shares Down 7.5%

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.56 and last traded at $50.56. 630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 134,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $453.96 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,165,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Universal by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in Universal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Company Profile (NYSE:UVV)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

