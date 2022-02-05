Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 749,792 shares.The stock last traded at $19.47 and had previously closed at $19.82.

Several research analysts have commented on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,807,100 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

