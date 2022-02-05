MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Price Up 3.9% on Strong Earnings

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $27.21. 2,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 110,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCFT. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $511.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

