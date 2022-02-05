Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 949.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Source Capital by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Source Capital in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Source Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Source Capital by 233.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.