US Bancorp DE Purchases 267 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 138.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDC opened at $43.68 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

