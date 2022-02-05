Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in ModivCare by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,234,000 after buying an additional 75,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ModivCare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ModivCare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,097,000.

MODV opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.55 and a 12 month high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

