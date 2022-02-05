MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 650,770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MannKind by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,477,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 295,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $902.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.80. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

