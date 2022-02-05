Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 911,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $2.95 on Friday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $567.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

