Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,175 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,691 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

